The miraculous earthworm

Lise Jenkins and Kit Flynn The Absentee Gardeners - Courtesy photo Cooperative Extension Service Agent Paul McKenzie checks out a compact worm bin. -

Do you know there’s a creature in our gardens that predates the dinosaurs? Look no further than the lowly earthworm, who has managed to out survive most of the species on earth.

The earthworm is unusual in that there are over 7,000 species, ranging from one inch to two yards in length — and they are hermaphroditic, meaning that an earthworm is both male and female. Lacking lungs, they breathe through their skins, while even without eyes, they are nevertheless sensitive to light.

They are not found everywhere, as their preferred habitat is the cool, damp soil, a condition notably lacking under glaciers or in deserts. One remarkable feature lies in its ability to regenerate: Cutting an earthworm in two does not make two earthworms but it can grow new body parts to spontaneously heal from injury.

Despite being old, probably existing in the Carboniferous Period, 350 years ago, the ones found in our soils are not native. Our native worms died out during the last ice age. The non-native earthworms simply hitched a ride in potted plants and ship ballasts to arrive on our shores. By embedding themselves into wagon wheels, earthworms even managed to reach the Pacific Ocean.

As gardeners, we know that earthworms are a blessed addition to our soil. They are great in a compost pile, they till the soil, and they can even add nutrients to the soil. Yet there is a destructive side: they can devour the leaf litter in a forest in a single season, thereby destroying the layer that nurtures small plants and seedlings. Called “ecosystem engineers” by some scientists, they are at the base of the ecosystem.

New Zealand, a land of few earthworms, is a great place to study their impact in agriculture. Scientific tests demonstrated that those fields where European earthworms were introduced produced twenty times more ryegrass and grass for livestock than those fields that were earthworm free. Correspondingly, lamb numbers increased, as did the accompanying wool production, all thanks to this lowly creature.

Ah, you say, now you want to add more earthworms for your soil. This is not such an easy thing to do. To entice the introduced earthworms to remain, New Zealand, scientists first grew clover as a cover crop, in an effort to increase the nitrogen in the soil. The nitrogen then lured the earthworms — this has proved to be an effective method for attracting these creatures.

On the other hand, earthworms dislike disturbed soil. Plowing the fields or double digging your flowerbeds is a good way to discourage earthworms.

Worms do one thing particularly well: they digest. Living on both their food and their castings, worms transform the soil by the process of digesting and depositing their castings. However, note that they digest whatever is in the soil—the good and the bad. It was Rachel Carson who demonstrated that by absorbing large amounts of DDT, earthworms could render robins infertile if eaten. Often they serve as the canary in the coal mine because they take up pollutants in the soil quickly. Consequently they are useful biometers at toxic waste sites.

Like the cockroach, the earthworm has survived many great extinctions, including the one that killed off the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. There is one major difference between the cockroach and the earthworm: The earthworm generally benefits us — truly we need the earthworm more than it needs us.

For those of you who want to read more about this remarkable creature, I recommend Amy Stewart’s, “The Earth Moved: On the Remarkable Achievements of Earthworms.”

Absent from their gardens, Kit and Lise enjoy roaming our region exploring the intersection of horticulture and suburban living. More on Instagram @AbsenteeGardener or email: info@absentee-gardener.com.

Lise Jenkins and Kit Flynn The Absentee Gardeners https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_gardeners-formatted-1.jpeg Lise Jenkins and Kit Flynn The Absentee Gardeners Cooperative Extension Service Agent Paul McKenzie checks out a compact worm bin. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_McKenzie_formatted.jpg Cooperative Extension Service Agent Paul McKenzie checks out a compact worm bin. Courtesy photo