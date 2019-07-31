The SCORE Letter: Why an opioid response effort

Denise Krochta -

This week I am continuing my answer (Part 2) to Jim from last week. The question was “Why did Surry County need to hire an Opioid Response Director and staff?”

Last week I wrote about some basic statistics about use and availability of pills and just how many overdoses and overdose deaths we’ve seen in Surry County for the past two years.

This week I’d like to get into some of the population statistics to give you a picture of the Surry County population. This might help to explain some of the “whys” of using and misusing drugs and self-medicating.

Here is an overall view of the population. This is not the 1950s nor is it the 1960s, ’70s, or even ’80s. Since the decline and exit of the tobacco industry and textile industry, things have really changed, not necessarily for the better. Jobs are no longer abundant. Addiction is sometimes called a disease of despair, and I think there is some of that here in Surry County.

Working population : 18-55 years of age

Labor force participation rate: 54%

17% of workforce is on disability

22.7% eligible for medicaid (only about half use it)

Suicide rate is 4%

Deaths of despair 14%

15% uninsured

17.9% at poverty level

31% suffer from obesity

10.8% suffer from diabetes

98% of overdoses in Surry County are ages 18-54 (our working age population)

So, looking at some of these statistics it is possible to see that there is a lot of work to be done here. I have been out speaking to the different populations, and there is a lot of hopelessness regarding positive futures and despair. Eighteen percent of the population has no high school diploma, and jobs are not always available for everyone. The median pay for Surry County is $36,000 a year. The national average is $55,713.

With these statistics in mind and the fact that environment, opportunity, and availability are big factures in drug activity and use/misuse, there was some new important information released to the public this week that might clear up for all of us just why there is an opioid epidemic in general and more importantly for us, in Surry County.

According to newly released data from a database maintained from DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) that tracks the path of every pain pill sold in the United States, from 2006-2012 the country was saturated with 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills. These opioids resulted in nearly 100,000 deaths during that period. The data base allows us to track our own counties and compare to other surrounding counties as well as the state and the US. As I stated, in the entire US there were 76 billion pills distributed (worth repeating). In North Carolina there were 2,552,612,498 pills distributed. In Surry County there were 41,227,030 distributed, enough for 80 pills per person per year. (Remember that opportunity and availability are big factors in maintaining addiction). In our surrounding counties, the numbers of pills per person were all significantly lower than in Surry. (Stokes 41 per person, Wilkes 55 per person, Yadkin 35 per person).

So, over a six year period (2006-2012) the county was saturated with these prescription pills. This established a solid basis for this pervasive epidemic. Many people believe that people who misuse and abuse drugs made bad choices. Many of these pills were originally legally prescribed by doctors but subsequently led to addiction. People generally trust their doctors and follow doctor’s orders. Opioids are highly addictive drugs. Many of these addictions did not start out by choice. The highly addictive nature of these opioids and how uniquely they work on a person’s brain, is part of the reason that it is not reasonable to believe that everyone who has a Substance Use Disorder related to opioids made bad choices.

This week’s letter adds other elements to answer our question. Surry County has a major drug problem and at least 60% of it is related to opioids. These pills were big drivers of the epidemic and now, for reasons we’ll discuss in next week’s letter (part 3), other opioids that are even more addictive and dangerous are flooding the market here and elsewhere in the US. We’ll talk about what they are, where they are coming from, and why they have replaced some, not all, of the abused prescription pills.

Part 2

By Denise Krochta

Denise Krochta is the author of the book, “Sweat: A Practical Plan for Keeping Your Heart Intact While Loving an Addict.” Send questions and thoughts to Krochta at krochtad@co.surry.nc.us.

