Cancellations, closings and changes

The following local and area businesses have made changes to their business hours and practices due to COVID-19. Also listed are public events that have been postponed or cancelled.

Do you have a cancellation or postponement? Send those to bill.colvard@elkintribune.com and The Tribune and Yadkin Ripple will post online and in print editions.

• All libraries in the Northwestern Regional Library system will be closed to the public through April 1. The situation will be reevaluated at that time and an announcement will be made. All programs are cancelled until further notice to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Curbside service will be available upon request to pick up holds Monday-Friday from 9 a.m – 5:30 p.m. Please call ahead if you wish to use this service.

• The North Carolina Division of Prisons will suspend visitation to all the state’s prisons effective Monday, March 16, to minimize the health risks from the spread of coronavirus.

• All programs at Stone Mountain State Park for the months of March and April have been cancelled at the park due to COVID-19 concerns. As of now, no new programs are being scheduling through April 30, and this date is subject to change as more information comes in surrounding COVID-19.

Yadkinville

• Shallowford Farms in Yadkinville announced on March 30 they would be closing down for two to three weeks.

• The Center Bistro in Yadkinville is offering single carry out orders as well as a Grab & Go cooler stocked with ready-made meals. These orders are placed by call-in only, no in-person orders or diners allowed.

• Little Richards is accepting call-in and online orders, as well as offering curbside pickup upon request.

• The Elkin Tribune and Yadkin Ripple have closed offices to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the papers do so by phone or email.

• As of Thursday, March 19, Smart Start of Yadkin County was still holding its annual Port-A-Pit fundraiser for Dolly Parton Imagination Library on Friday March 27 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. This is pickup only at Yadkinville Methodist Church. Cost is $10.00 a plate includes ½ chicken, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Contact Smart Start to purchase tickets or for more information (336) 679-7833.

• Yadkin Valley Seafood is open for pickup and takeout. The dining room is closed.

Boonville

• Share-a-Home of Yadkin’s Port-a-Pit fundraiser scheduled for April 7 has been postponed until Oct. 6. Please hold on to your tickets. They will be good for that day.

Jonesville

• Bojangles is accepting call-in and carry-out orders at the front register, as well as continually offering service at the drive-thru during their regular business hours. The dining room will be closed to all guests.

• Theo’s had not finalized plans as of press time, but they will be posted online when available.

• Sixty-Seven Pizza is planning to still accept call-in orders for carry-out service only. They will open at 11 a.m., but close at 9 p.m., one hour earlier than usual. This plan may be changed by management after day-to-day monitoring.

• Terrys Cafe in Jonesville on Hwy. 21 open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. till 8 p.m. with daily specials and Saturday from 6 a.m. till 2 p.m.

• Yadkin Valley Museum (dba Jonesville History Center) is closed and Jonesville Jubilee with music, crafts, food and fireworks will be held Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m.

Elkin

• Check out Explore Elkin’s Facebook page “Elkin Business & Restaurant Updates – COVID19” for the most up-to-date information on takeout and delivery in Elkin.

• Town of Elkin Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday, April 16, will be canceled due to no time-sensitive decisions needing to be made.

• The Town of Elkin has now closed all outside public restrooms and playgrounds. This will be done with signage and caution tape. Bathrooms are locked.

• Effective Wednesday, March 25th, Elkin Town hall staff will see persons by appointment only. The lobby is closed until further notice. All payments must be made via online payment through the town’s website (www.elkinnc.org) or by using either the curbside drop box or the night deposit box. Envelopes are provided for your convienence. If you need to make an appointment with any of the town hall staff or to make special arrangements for payment, please call (336)258-8900 or visit our website to email the appropriate person.

• Gordmans Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 31, has been postponed.

• The Elkin Recreation Center is closed. Shelter reservations are not being taken and outdoor facilities are closed.

• Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital implemented the following visitor guidelines on March 19:

Visitors who have traveled outside of North Carolina, with the exception of Grayson, Carroll, Patrick, Henry, Floyd and Wythe Counties in Virginia, will not be permitted.

All patient visitation will be limited to one visitor at a time until further notice.

Visitors must be an immediate family member at least 18 years of age.

Visitors with any symptoms of illness may not visit.

Visitors will be screened upon arrival before being granted permission to visit.

Visitors who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 may not visit.

• As protectors of public health, food and property, Rid-A-Bug takes our role in safeguarding your quality of life very seriously. We strongly encourage everyone to follow the advice set forth by the US Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) and our government leaders.

As of March 17, 2020, Rid- A- Bug Exterminating will be operating on a normal, uninterrupted service, commercial and/or emergency services, etc. If you have questions about your routine service please call 800-682-5901.

• All Local Dollar General Stores are encouraging the public to allow the first hour of each day be dedicated to senior citizens to shop. Regular business hours for now.

• Walmart in Elkin – 24 hour service reduced: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Order online and pickup is recommended for safety.

• Chick-Fil-A Elkin– Regular drive thru, mobile order drive thru and mobile order carry out are available in the drive-thru. Normal operating hours, Monday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Closed Sundays.

• Mazzini’s- Call in order to 336-526-7400 and call upon arrival to give your marked parking space number for pickup in parking lot only. Temporary hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. closed Sunday. Cash preferred and expedites service.

• Friendship Speedway – March 21 and 28 races have been postponed. Stay tuned to Facebook for further developments.

• Theo’s had not finalized plans as of press time, but they will be posted online when available.

• Skull Camp will be open every day 12 – 7 p.m. Offering take-out and local delivery on food, beer and wine. Call 336-258-8124 to place your order.

• Carolina Heritage Winery is closed for indoor tastings. Bottles of wine to go can still be purchased inside or using curbside service. Cal 336-366-3301 Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m. A 10% discount on online orders of four or more bottles is offered through March 31.

• Elkin Creek Vineyard is offering free shipping on online orders of wine. elkincreekvineyard.com

• Explore Elkin has cancelled Live at Five at The Reeves on April 2. If you have any questions regarding upcoming events, please reach out to Natalie Eidson with Explore Elkin at exploreelkin@gmail.com.

• The Capt. Mark Garner Post 7794 Veterans of Foreign Wars is canceling its annual Spring Food Drive scheduled for April 4.

• Explore Elkin has cancelled Food Truck Friday on April 10. If you have any questions regarding upcoming events, please reach out to Natalie Eidson with Explore Elkin at exploreelkin@gmail.com.

• Yadkin Valley United Fund Appreciation Banquet scheduled for April 18 has been cancelled.

• Explore Elkin has cancelled the CommUNITY Picnic scheduled for April 19. If you have any questions regarding upcoming events, please reach out to Natalie Eidson with Explore Elkin at exploreelkin@gmail.com.

• Explore Elkin has cancelled the Downtown Block Party scheduled for April 24. If you have any questions regarding upcoming events, please reach out to Natalie Eidson with Explore Elkin at exploreelkin@gmail.com.

• The Elkin Tribune and Yadkin Ripple have closed offices to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the papers do so by phone or email.

• Amanda’s Hair Studio will close due to governor’s order after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Belvia’s on Main will close due to governor’s order after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

•Cavu Marketing 336-244-2244 Appointment Only

• CHR Gaming LLC is starting a Clearance sale on Tuesday, March 24. Due to lack of business during the last several months, since the beginning of the coroanavirus outbreak, we have decided to close by the end of April. Come in or call for more details. Thank you.

• Comb’s Butcher Shop (336) 835-2537 Open for business

• Country Roads Emporium (336) 526-7222 Open for business or will bring out to you. Call 336-526-7222. We open at 10 a.m.

• Dirty Joe’s will reopen as soon as the Earth lets them.

• Downtown Dog 336-526-9965 The sink hole ? is going to be filled in. For the next the weeks, the Alley from N.Bridge Street and the parking lot right beside the life store will be blocked. You will need to use the 2nd lot and you may also use the Church Street side of the alley way. Beginning on Tuesday, only one person will be allowed in the lobby of the shop at a time. We have worked at staggering the schedule to the best of our ability, but sometimes things happen, so please wait outside until the person exits. Last week we started asking you to remove your dog’s collars and leashes. That will also continue until this is over.

• Edward Jones – Barry Revis (336) 835-1124 Available for phone appointments

• Elkin Antiques and Collectibles Mall is closed for the moment.

• Elkin Insurance Appointment Only

• Elkin Public Library – The library staff has been busy fulfilling your hold requests and providing curbside service while we are closed. We will not be here Saturday and Sunday, but we will resume on Monday, March 23 at 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Free WiFi is available anytime on the Plaza.

• Foothills Art Council – Temporarily suspending workshops for the safety of our staff and community.

• Gwyn & Market -Free delivery to Elkin & Jonesville residents now available. Visit Gwynandmarket.com – Click Order Online. During checkout be sure to enter your delivery address and any delivery instructions in the Note to Merchant box. Orders placed after 2pm will be delivered next day.

• Hawk’s Produce (336) 835-4962 is still open and appreciates all of your business. We are doing our best to keep the displays stocked with what is available and fresh. We are disinfecting everything we possibly can and plan to remain open unless forced to do otherwise. As a service to our customers we are offering drive up service. If you are sick, elderly, disabled or just plain afraid to be out in public. Simply pull in the parking lot and blow the horn. Someone will be out to take your order and gather your goodies for you.

• Hugh Chatham Wellness Center – Currently closed.

• Hospital Thrift Shop 336-835-7909 As of now…We are still open our normal business hours. ￼Tuesday-Friday 9:30-5 & Saturday 9:30-2pm. We know that many of you are taking this time at home to do both deep cleaning and purging items to donate. As much as we appreciate your generosity, our volunteers are unable to be at the store for the next few weeks to help receive & process ￼donations. We are asking that for the next few weeks if you are able to store your items and bring them at a later date we would greatly appreciate it.

• Midtown Barber will close due to governor’s order after 5pm on Wednesday.

• Oils4Life Training Center (336) 512-6194 By Appointment only.

• Ratledge Florist Opening at 8:00am. Hours are varying. Call the office first 336-835-2607 if you can not reach anyone call 336-428-4139 for assistance.

• On Thursday, March 19, Surr Baeynk decided to provide access to our lobbies by request only. “We ask those who need to conduct face-to-face transactions to call or email us to gain entry to our branch offices. Relevant telephone numbers are posted on the doors to all branches and available on the website at https://www.surreybank.com/about-us/locations/Customers with routine transactions, such as check deposits or cash withdrawals, are encouraged to use other means, such as drive-through windows, ATMs or mobile deposit.

• The Barkery Home of Melissa’s Natural Pet Treats – Closed but available to arrange to go orders. melissa@melissasnaturalpettreats.com or message on Facebook

• The Sample Store (336) 835-1851 Closed to the public. Still taking orders and allowing scheduled pick ups.

• The November Room 336-468-7665 call or text By Appointment only – No current set hours / Curbside Pick Up

• Vestal Auction – We are working hard to find online deals for everyone, since we had to postpone the upcoming auction. Join our new online group….Deals 4 u…and take advantage of the great things we find. https://www.facebook.com/groups/candcdeals4u/

• Watson’s Florist 336-835-5245 If you are unable to visit your loved ones in person, We would love to deliver a special arrangement to bring a smile to their face. With everything that is going on right now if you do not feel comfortable coming into the shop you are more than welcome to pull up front and beep the horn, Or call us ahead of time and we will be more than happy to assist you. We will also be more than happy to deliver your Easter flowers to the cemetery as well.

• Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce (336)526-1111 10:00am – 2:00pm until April 6. If you have an urgent need please feel free to email Misty at mmatthews@yadkinvalley.org

• Yadkin Valley General Store 336-835-1426 Open for business, however, to decrease the risk of spreading germs to our customers and our family, we will be offering curbside pick up. If you are experiencing cold/flu symptoms we ask that you use this service. Please call the store at 336-835-1426 and we will be glad to assist you.

• Yadkin Valley Quilts (336) 258-2567 Open regular hours M-Tu-Th-Fri 10:00am -5:00pm ; Sat 10:00am – 3:00pm) and by appointment, as well as offering curbside pickup. Our website www.yadkinvalleyquilts.com is open 24/7 for online purchases, and has an options for store or curbside pickup.

• Yoga on Main (336) 701-7275 Announcing our online studio! – https://mailchi.mp/f16e80a32a33/may-newsletter-4111342 “Toddler Yoga Class” Head over to our YouTube channel.