Yadkinville Farm Bureau opens new office

Construction completed on new Yadkinville Farm Bureau office.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Sept. 4 for the new Farm Bureau building located at 212 E. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville. The 6,500 square foot structure was designed by Alliance Architecture of the Triad in Winston-Salem and constructed by Omega Construction of Winston-Salem.

In attendance for the ceremony were Shawn Harding, President of NC Farm Bureau Federation, Steve Carroll, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and the ribbon was cut by Justin Somers, President of Yadkin County Farm Bureau.

Charles Soots, Yadkinville Agency Manager, offered a prayer and blessing for the new building. The ceremony was also attended by staff of the Yadkinville Agency, members of the Yadkin County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and Building Committee, legislative staff, county commissioners, County Manager Lisa Hughes, Bobby Todd and Jamie Johnston with the Yadkin Chamber and Lisa Drum, chair of the Yadkin Chamber Board of Directors and others.

The agency broke ground for the building in November of 2019. The new facility will house the insurance operations of the current Yadkinville Office as well as the East Bend Office. The East Bend location closed last month.

Yadkin County Farm Bureau Inc. is a grassroots organization that has been actively promoting farm and rural issues since 1940, through government relations, member services, agriculture education, marketing and other programs.

To reach Yadkinville or East Bend Farm Bureau agents call 336-679-8858.

