‘Relay’ raises funds for cancer research

For those battling cancer and their families, life is no walk in the park.

The stories of those valiant fights are worth celebrating though, and on Friday evening, area residents gathered for a walk in Yadkinville’s town park to do just that.

The annual Relay for Life event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, but for the participants, it’s much more than that. It is a time to reflect on the lives affected by cancer and the many success stories thanks to research that has lead to new treatments.

“It was inspirational to see people from all parts of our community come out to support us and help save lives from cancer,” said Tina Gunnell. “Together, we celebrated those surviving cancer, remembered loved ones lost, and took tangible action to make a difference.”

A beautiful twilight was the backdrop for the evening as 400 team members representing many different families, churches and area businesses walked laps in the park, purchased various foods and played games.

“This year’s event seems to be amazing,” said David Cox, one of the event organizers. “We’ve had bigger crowds than I’ve ever seen before.”

Cox said they were thrilled to be at a new venue this year at the Yadkinville Park and he praised the town for their assistance with the event.

“We’ve just had a wonderful time tonight. We’re raising a lot of money for the cure.”

Many of the booths sold out early, including the Boonville Baptist Beacons team, which was selling homemade ice cream.

In a press release following the event, organizers said that nearly $41,000 has been raised so far.

The fundraising for Relay for Life will continue until August as the 25 teams work to achieve an overall goal of $80,000.

Last year’s first Yadkin Valley Food Truck and Vendor Festival was such a success that it will be returning on June 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a variety of food and craft vendors to raise additional funds for Relay for Life.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Paper luminaries in memory and honor of those with cancer decorate the path at the Yadkinville town park during the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life event. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3347-formatted.jpg Paper luminaries in memory and honor of those with cancer decorate the path at the Yadkinville town park during the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life event. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Team members take turns walking the path as part of the annual Relay for Life event in Yadkin County. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3353-formatted.jpg Team members take turns walking the path as part of the annual Relay for Life event in Yadkin County. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The homemade ice cream sold by the Boonville Baptist Beacons team was a huge success as they quickly sold out at the Relay for Life event held Friday evening at the Yadkinville town park. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3355-formatted.jpg The homemade ice cream sold by the Boonville Baptist Beacons team was a huge success as they quickly sold out at the Relay for Life event held Friday evening at the Yadkinville town park. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Relay for Life participants enjoy a performance from a local clogging group. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3361-formatted.jpg Relay for Life participants enjoy a performance from a local clogging group. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple