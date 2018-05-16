Fun in the sun at the Boonville Bash

BOONVILLE — It was nothing but sunshine and blue skies on Saturday for the fifth annual Boonville Bash. The Business and Downtown Development Association (BDDA) has made the festival an annual tradition.

Town Administrator Sarah Harris thanked the association for hosting another successful event.

“We had a hot, sunny day that was filled with music, food and fun for the entire family. Visit the town of Boonville’s website for upcoming events in Boonville,” Harris said.

Second Chance Band, Blue Sky Band and Phatt City kept the party going with classic rock, blues and country tunes.

From fried fish and pork chops sandwiches to Cuban food, there was something at the Bash to suit every culinary taste.

Local vendors also were selling their wares.

Dosha Teachey, representing the Gamma Nu chapter of the international teacher’s service sorority Alpha Delta Kappa, was selling cookbooks to benefit a scholarship for local students planning to pursue a career in education.

“We collected recipes from current teachers, and assistants and principals and retired teachers’ assistants and principals and we put them in this book and we’re using this money to sponsor our scholarship,” Teachey explained.

She said each year they present a $1,000 scholarship to a female student in Yadkin County who plans to pursue a career in education. This year’s winner is Starmount student Gracee Shore, who will be attending the University of North Carolina Wilmington in the fall to become a special education teacher.

Teachey said she was enjoying the Boonville Bash and the chance to tell others about her organization.

“I think its a great opportunity for different groups and organizations to come out and share their wares and get to see each other and the music’s great. I’ve had a good time,” she said.

The town and BDDA will host the next Hot Rods and Food Trucks event on May 21, which will feature vendors including Green Mesa, RagApple Lassie, Barn to Yarn, Shari’s Baker from Holly Ridge Campground and Shallowford Farm Popcorn.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Classic cars are on display at the annual Boonville Bash. Children get their faces painted at the Boonville Bash. Sliding into a weekend of fun at the Boonville Bash. The Blue Sky band performs at the fifth annual Boonville Bash.