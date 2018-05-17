Postal ‘heroes’ collect food donations

On a steamy, hot Saturday, area postal workers were putting in extra work and all for a good cause. May 12 was the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive to benefit Yadkin Christian Ministries food bank. Bags were left in mailboxes in Yadkinville, Boonville, Hamptonville and East Bend for residents to leave food donations.

“The postal workers went the extra mile on Saturday to Stamp Out Hunger and help feed families in Yadkin County,” said YCM volunteer Janet Robbins.

Robbins called the postal workers “real heroes” as they not only completed their regular deliveries on Saturday but then collected all of the food donations — a total of 8,762 pounds worth — and delivered it to the YCM office in Yadkinville.

Robbins said this was double the amount of food collected last year.

“A very special thank you to Tracy Perkins from the Hamptonville Post Office. Tracy loaded up all of the food from Hamptonville and made two trips herself to deliver 1,506 pounds to the ministry on Saturday,” Robbins said. “It was a hot day, and we really appreciated the hard work by everyone.”

“Yadkinville postal workers did an outstanding job and picked up 4,719 pounds of food with Jacob on Route 7 bringing in 697 pounds,” Robbins said. “Not only did the mail carriers pick up food; they also unloaded the food from their cars making for a very long day of serving the community.”

The Boonville Post Office also did a great job, Robbins said, collecting 1,581 pounds. She said that East Bend also brought in twice the amount from last year with 956 pounds of food.

“The citizens here are very giving. We started getting donations as soon as we put the bags in the P.O. boxes,” said Ellen Hebert, Yadkinville post master.

Volunteers with Yadkin Christian Ministries also put in a lot of work on Saturday as well sorting, weighing, unloading and loading boxes for the shelves.

While the organization is pleased with all the donations, Robbins said she hopes community members will remember that this food goes quickly as there are many families in need in Yadkin County.

“This seems like a lot of food, but it will all be used up in less than six months, Robbins said. “Next year we would love to have a huge success like this year, and if Boy Scouts or church groups want to help, please let us know. We need people who are available to help the Saturday before Mother’s Day.

“Please remember to thank your mail carrier for a job well done. Thank you also to all the kind people in Yadkin County who donated food to help our families in need,” Robbins added.

YCM Director Cheryl Nehnevajsa added that they will need additional volunteers in the coming weeks to sort and shelve the many boxes of food received at Yadkinville YCM, 117 Woodlyn Dr. in Yadkinville and at the East Bend location, 200 Legion Dr.

“Contact us if you would like to help with this or any of the ongoing activities at Yadkin Christian Ministries! We have an urgent need for some additional volunteers for the coming year. Volunteers may choose the number of hours or days they are available to volunteer,” Nehnevajsa said.

For more information on donating or volunteering with Yadkin Christian Ministries, visit www.y-c-m.org or call 336-677-3080.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Yadkinville postal workers Billie Burns and Marci Maines bring in food donations to Yadkin Christian Ministries. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3385-formatted.jpg Yadkinville postal workers Billie Burns and Marci Maines bring in food donations to Yadkin Christian Ministries. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Yadkinville Postmaster Ellen Hebert and mail carrier Mark Gordy unload food donations for Yadkin Christian Ministries. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_3405-formatted.jpg Yadkinville Postmaster Ellen Hebert and mail carrier Mark Gordy unload food donations for Yadkin Christian Ministries. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Yadkin Christian Ministries volunteers have their work cut out for them sorting more than 8,000 pounds worth of donations collected from area residents by postal workers on Saturday. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_12921-MMS-1526334338344-attachment1-IMG_20180512_154458844-formatted.jpeg Yadkin Christian Ministries volunteers have their work cut out for them sorting more than 8,000 pounds worth of donations collected from area residents by postal workers on Saturday. Submitted photo