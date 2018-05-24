Tax, water rate increases proposed for East Bend

EAST BEND — The town of East Bend has finalized its fiscal year 2018-19 budget. The proposed budget does include an increase in the tax rate and water and sewer rates.

The budget proposes a tax rate increase from 48 cents per $100 valuation to 50 cents per $100 valuation. The base water rate for East Bend proposed to increase $5 per month and the sewer rate could increase $2.50 per month.

The previous bimonthly water rate inside the city limit was $45.02. The proposed budget would increase the bimonthly rate to $55.02 for the first 1,000 gallons and $10.71 for each additional 1,000 gallons. Outside the city limit, the water rate would increase from $61 to $71 for the first 1,000 gallons and $12.71 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

The residential sewer rate would increase from $50 every two months to $55 and $5 for each additional 1,000 gallons. The commercial and industrial rate would increase from $62.50 to $67.50 and $7.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons. The out-of-town sewer rate would increase from $105 to $110 bimonthly and $10 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

A public hearing on the town budget is scheduled for June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the East Bend Town Hall.

In other news from East Bend, Police Chief Ronald Bowers has announced his resignation, effective May 21. His letter to the town board indicated he had accepted a job closer to his hometown. The town has not yet announced their plans for seeking a replacement for Bowers.

