Memorial Day service to be held in county park

A special Memorial Day service will be held on Monday at the Yadkin County Park, located at 6600 Service Road, behind the YMCA. The service will begin at 11 a.m.

Local veterans will take part in the ceremony, which will include posting of the branch of service colors.

Eddie Vogler, vice commander of American Legion Post 336, Rick Taylor, commander of American Legion Post 505, and Larry Crews, commander of VFW Post 10346, will speak at the event.

The names of Yadkin County citizens killed in military action will be read aloud.

