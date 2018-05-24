Funeral procession route announced for Trooper Bullard

WILKESBORO — The North Carolina Highway Patrol has announced the specific processional route for the funeral of Trooper Samuel Bullard, who died when his car crashed during a chase Monday night on I-77 in Jonesville.

Bullard, a resident of Ronda and a three-year veteran of the Highway Patrol working in Surry County, will be laid to rest Friday.

Visitation will be held at the Walker Center on Wilkes Community College’s main campus, 1328 S. Collegiate Drive, Wilkesboro, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Walker Center, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the exception of seating for the family, first responders and special invited guests, according to a news release from NCHP Thursday afternoon.

The funeral procession will then take Bullard’s body to Macedonia Baptist Church in Ronda for a private burial.

The public is welcome to view the funeral procession, but officials are asking that people park in designated parking lots and along the shoulders of the roadway to do so. Vehicles within the road will be requested to move, the release said.

The procession will leave Wilkes Community College by Meadowview Drive to River Street, and then proceed onto U.S. 421 South. It will travel 421 South onto Red White & Blue Road, which will take it to N.C. 268. The procession will continue on N.C. 268, then turning onto Money Road, and finally onto Macedonia Church Road in Ronda.

Bullard https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_bullard-5.jpg Bullard