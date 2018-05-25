Posted on by

Starmount to host welding workshop


Staff Report

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School Agriculture Department will be holding an adult education welding workshop on June 20 from 8:30 to 3 p.m. The workshop will focus on entry-level welding. Participants will learn all about arc welding, electrodes, metal ID, and participants will be provided time for individual practice on various types of metal.

For more information or to register, contact Cody Allen at 336-816-7414 or email cody.allen@yadkin.k12.nc.us. The workshop is limited to the first 10 persons registered.

