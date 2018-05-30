Starmount Class of 2018 graduates

BOONVILLE — The members of the Starmount High School Class of 2018 accepted their diplomas on Thursday at the school gymnasium. The commencement ceremony began with an invocation given by senior Maggie Freed.
Seniors Bethany Brown, Sierra Casstevens, Mayson Foster and Cherith McCullagh also addressed their classmates during the ceremony.
Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin also spoke briefly. Martin told the Class of 2018 that the day would be one they would remember for years to come.
He encouraged the students to remember all those who had helped them along the way.
There were 141 students in the graduating class, many of them wearing honor cords representing National Honor Society, volunteer work with the Red Cross and other honors. Five of the seniors have plans to join the armed services, 29 students will join the workforce and 107 plan to attend a two- or four-year college. The class has earned a combined $1.3 million in scholarships.
Each year several of the seniors of Starmount High School also are recognized with special awards by the staff and Principal Cody Hemric.
This year honorees for the William H. Danforth “I Dare You!” Award were Christopher Gregory and Elizabeth Pozo. Jonathan Pineda and Katelyn Saner received the Citizenship Award. Best All Around was presented to Landon Baity and Maggie Freed.
“This year’s senior class is an outstanding group of young men and young women. The staff is extremely proud of their accomplishments. I know they will continue to achieve tremendous things in all their endeavors,” Hemric said.
Prior to the presentation of awards and diplomas, the Starmount Concert Choir, including several senior members, sang, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.”
