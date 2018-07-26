Richmond Hill ‘important’ part of NC history

EAST BEND — On the third Saturday of each month from April through October, visitors may take docent-guided tours of the historic Richmond Hill property, located at 4641 Law School Road in East Bend. Richmond Hill was once home to a law school in Yadkin County which was operated from 1848 to 1878 by the Honorable Richmond Mumford Pearson.

Pearson served as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court from 1858 to 1878. Though the law school building itself, which was made of wood, is no longer there, the Pearson home built in 1861 remains on the property. The property was in severe disrepair, but was fully restored in the 1970s and it’s an important part of Yadkin County history.

“I think it’s important for people to get an idea of how important Pearson was in that period in our history, to North Carolina,” said Barbara Norman, a long-time volunteer and member of the Richmond Hill Law School Commission, which worked to restore the home.

Norman added that guests also have the opportunity to see some period furniture pieces that have been donated over the years. Reproductions of dresses of the time period are also on display at the home.

One of Yadkin County’s six Civil War Trail markers is located at Richmond Hill. There is also a short nature trail and picnic shelters.

Several special events are hosted on the property throughout the year including an encampment of reenactors from the Yadkin Gray Eagles in October. Author Michael Hardy, who is in the process of writing a book on Pearson’s students, is also expected to be at the October event.

To reserve a picnic shelters, contact the caretaker at 336-699-3921.

Norman also noted that the group is always seeking new volunteers and supporters to serve as Friends of Richmond Hill. Friends of Richmond Hill are needed to help with minor housekeeping such as dusting at the home and providing light refreshments for the docents and tour guests. To volunteer, contact Norman at 336-473-1853.

