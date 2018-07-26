Posted on by

Negotiations begin on Phase 2 of Yadkin Memorial Park


The Yadkin County commissioners approved the rezoning of a property at 1948 Courtney Huntsville Road from Community Business to Rural Agriculture at its July 17 meeting. No speakers came forward for the public hearing on the rezoning request.

The board also approved a motion to allow county employees who are not on the county’s health insurance plan to use the County Employee Wellness Clinic for a fee.

County Manager Lisa Hughes also was authorized by the board to negotiate a contract for Phase 2 of the Yadkin Memorial Park.

A budget amendment to appropriate funds for the Carolina Bird Club Grant project at the Yadkin Memorial Park also was approved by the board. The project will involve educational signage for a new trail at the Yadkin Memorial Park, which will list the different species and types of plants and animals that can been seen in the area.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County commissioners will be at 9 a.m. on Aug. 6.

