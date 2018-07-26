Yadkin County car-jacking leads to chase, shots fired in Winston-Salem

Authorities in Winston-Salem are still searching for a man who lead officers on a chase Wednesday night with the suspect allegedly firing a shot at officers in pursuit.

The incident began with an alleged house breaking and car-jacking at gunpoint in Yadkin County, said Christina Howell, public affairs officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

A be-on-the-lookout with vehicle and suspect description was given to area agencies.

“One of our deputies identified him here in Forsyth County shortly after the lookout was given,” Howell said. “The individual did not stop and a pursuit ensued.”

A crash resulted at the intersection of Clemmonsville and Ebert roads.

“The suspect, as he was getting out of the car and fleeing on foot, he did fire a shot,” Howell said.

Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter and command post and worked well into the night with an active search, she said.

The suspect has not yet been identified and authorities are continuing to search and investigate the incident. A shelter-in-place warning was given to area residents during the search Wednesday evening, but Howell said that has been lifted. She did note that area residents are asked to be vigilant as they go about their daily routine and to call local authorities if they see any suspicious activity.

Additional information on the breaking and entering and car-jacking in Yadkin County will be reported as soon as that information becomes available.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341.

Suspect remains at large