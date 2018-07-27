Yadkin County Community Foundation awards more than $6,000 in local grants

The board of advisors of the Yadkin County Community Foundation recently announced $6,560 in local grant awards from the community grantmaking fund, according to Tom Fagerli, board president.

The board granted:

• $560 to ECHO Ministry Inc. for education and tutoring programs

• $5,000 to Solus Christus for general operating support

• $1,000 to the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina for the Yadkin Family YMCA Diabetes Prevention program

At the grant awards reception, the Pauline “Polly” Wood and Dr. William Wood Sr. Endowment granted a $500 humanitarian award scholarship.

The Hubert Lewis Phillips and Pearl Shermer Phillips Scholarship Fund awarded scholarships to three students seeking degrees in nursing.

The Jonathan Jackson Cancer Survivors Scholarship also announced awards to local students. Darrell McCormick, CVCF board member, recognized two students who received scholarships from the R.P. Buchanan Scholarship Endowment.

Dorothy Carter of the Ed and Dorothy Carter Foundation presented a grant of $2,750 to Boonville Elementary School for exceptional children equipment storage.

Also recognized at the reception were representatives from the Brandon Family Memorial Fund, John and Donna Willingham Advised Fund, Marion G. Welborn and Jewell W. Welborn Endowment, Meme McKensie Brown “Fight Like a Girl” Fund and the Yadkin Christian Ministries Endowment.

Fagerli thanked the community for its support of the Yadkin County Community Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so important to our community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported the Yadkin County Community Foundation and our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”

For further information, contact NCCF Regional Director Colby Martin at 828-358-0030 or cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

Yadkin Community Foundation presents grants to local organizations. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Yadkin-Community-Foundation_formatted.jpg Yadkin Community Foundation presents grants to local organizations. Submitted photo