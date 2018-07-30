Break-in on Old U.S. 421 leads to chase, shot fired at officers

A residential break-in on July 25 on Old 421 near Dinkins Bottom Road in Yadkin County has led authorities in two counties on a manhunt for an unknown suspect. Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver said the incident began with a homeowner returning home to find an individual leaving the residence, allegedly having broken into the home.

The suspect escaped on foot and officers tracked the individual through the Forbush community. On Falcon Road, the suspect encountered a person outside a residence, he then held that individual at gunpoint and demanded the keys to their car, Oliver said.

Christina Howell, public affairs officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said her office began working the case when a be-on-the-lookout with vehicle and suspect description was given to area agencies.

“One of our deputies identified him here in Forsyth County shortly after the lookout was given,” Howell said. “The individual did not stop and a pursuit ensued.”

A crash resulted at the intersection of Clemmonsville and Ebert roads.

“The suspect, as he was getting out of the car and fleeing on foot, he did fire a shot,” Howell said.

Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter and command post and worked well into the night with an active search, she said.

The suspect has not yet been identified and authorities are continuing to search and investigate the incident. A shelter-in-place warning was given to area residents during the search last Wednesday evening, but Howell said that has been lifted. She did note that area residents are asked to be vigilant as they go about their daily routine and to call local authorities if they see any suspicious activity.

Additional information will be reported as soon as it becomes available.