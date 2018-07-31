Yadkin Center to host open house Thursday to introduce new industrial training center

Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center is hosting an open house on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. when prospective students and the public can tour the newly-constructed G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center, which will house vocational programs such as welding, machining, electrical systems, mechatronics and truck driver training offered through the college.

During the open house, students can learn more about Yadkin Guarantee, which is a new scholarship opportunity for recent Yadkin County high school graduates established by the Yadkin County commissioners. The program is open to students who have graduated from high school in the past two years.

Yadkin Guarantee will cover all in-state tuition and fees not covered by financial aid or scholarships at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center along with paying up to $750 per semester for textbooks.

During the open house, students can participate in the follow activities: tour the campus, apply to college, apply for financial aid, register for classes, receive information on the high school and college dual enrollment program called Career & College Promise, and enter a scholarship drawing.

Learn more about the Yadkin Center Expansion and apply for Yadkin Guarantee at www.surry.edu. Those needing help with registering for classes should contact 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu. The fall class registration deadline is Aug. 3, and classes start Aug. 15.

The newly-constructed G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center at the Yadkin Center campus of Surry Community College in Yadkinville.