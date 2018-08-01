Yadkin groups to take part in National Night Out

This week and next, two Community Watch groups will hold meetings as part of the National Night Out event. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“The Community Watch Program started back in 1972 by the National Sheriff’s Association,” said Deputy S. Diaz of the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office. “Community Watch groups strengthen and serve the community in lowering crime rates, as well as expanding its role to preparing for disasters and emergency response situations. Community Watch is a crime-prevention program that is a proactive approach that enhances and promotes trust in the community between residents and law enforcement.

“By combining their strengths, they will be able to effectively reduce crime, prevent crime, build positive community relations and increase sustainability. Law enforcement cannot be in all areas at one time, so having informal control from residents helps lower crime rates. With the support of the community, law enforcement can build relationships and achieve our goal in making our county safer.”

Sheriff Ricky Oliver added that the Community Watch groups are an important part of crime prevention in the area.

Community Watch leader David Brown will host a meeting on Dobbins Road in Boonville on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Leader Danny Carter will host a meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church on Nebo Road in Boonville.

Diaz said the media broadcasts National Night Out across the United States on Aug. 7 and said she would love to see Yadkin County be recognized for its Community Watch groups who work hard to keep crime down in their communities.

Diaz added there are several groups within the county, but the two mentioned will be hosting events as part of National Night Out. She said that Brown’s group has been very active, including working with the sheriff’s office on the DEA drug take-back day.

”The second group is our newest Community Watch group and are excited to get on board with this program,” Diaz said.

To start a Community Watch group on a road or in an area, contact Crime Prevention at 336-849-7836.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.