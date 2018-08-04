Yadkin Valley Wine Region, Roots Restaurant nominated for award

The Yadkin Valley as well as The Roots Restaurant at Sanders Ridge are both in the running for Readers’ Choice Awards from USA Today in contests relating to wineries and vineyards of the United States. The Yadkin Valley AVA is ranked 8 out of 20 for Best Wine Region and The Roots Restaurant is ranked at number 5 out of 20 in the category of Best Winery Restaurant.

The voting will remain open until Aug. 20 at https://www.10best.com/interests/wine/vote-now-the-best-of-americas-wine-regions/ .

The website notes that the “Yadkin Valley is North Carolina’s first American Viticultural Area and is home to some of the state’s best wineries growing native grapes like Muscadine and Scuppernong as well as many European varietals. Most of the several dozen wineries in the region are small family affairs, where a tasting might be hosted by the winemaker or owner.”

Roots Restaurant boasts a “diverse menu packed with comfort food favorites, from fried green tomatoes and pulled pork fried with pimento cheese sauce to scallop risotto or a deconstructed beef Wellington,” according to the website.

“We are very excited to hear Roots Restaurant has been nominated for USA Today Top 10 Winery Restaurant. Roots has been open for a few short months at Sanders Ridge Winery, Cabin and Organic Farm and brings an elevated level of local eats with their farm to table cuisine. To be recognized as the only restaurant from North Carolina that made the top 20 list is an accomplishment of its own. However, we would like to encourage everyone to support our local restaurant in their journey to the #1 spot by voting daily,” said Boonville Town Administrator Sarah Harris.

Roots Chef Ben Hurst said he felt they had been successful at Sanders Ridge and he offered his gratitude to area residents who have come to dine there and see the quality of food.

“Along with good food we want people to feel comfortable and relaxed here,” Hurst said. “We have fun as a staff and want the community and our customers to share in that. There’s typically at least one table laughing away the day here and I really like seeing that. Moving forward we want to get to know and be involved with the community here and also be welcoming to our out-of-town guests. My personal thanks to everyone who has welcomed us so far and I look forward to meeting those we haven’t yet.”

“Not only are we honored to be at the top for Best Winery Restaurant, but for Yadkin Valley to be recognized alongside regions like the Finger Lakes, Napa, Sonoma and Walla Walla, that is amazing,” added Jennifer Hiatt of Sanders Ridge Winery. “These regions have been around decades longer than Yadkin Valley but we are proving we can compete with them on a national and international level! I am excited to see how much the Yadkin Valley will grow and invite wine connoisseurs to come and experience all the different wineries. We each bring different flavors to the region, with unique venues and a drive to produce quality wines, and for us also, amazing food!”

Vote for Roots as Best Winery Restaurant at: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-winery-restaurant/roots-restaurant-at-sanders-ridge-winery-boonville-n-c/

Vote for the Yadkin Valley Wine Region at: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-wine-region/yadkin-valley-north-carolina/

Roots Restaurant at Sanders Ridge Winery has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best winery restaurants in the nation. The Readers’ Choice awards are open for voting until Aug. 20. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_4173-formatted.jpg Roots Restaurant at Sanders Ridge Winery has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best winery restaurants in the nation. The Readers’ Choice awards are open for voting until Aug. 20. Photos courtesy of Sanders Ridge Inside the Roots Restaurant at Sanders Ridge Winery in Boonville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_wedding-7-formatted.jpg Inside the Roots Restaurant at Sanders Ridge Winery in Boonville. Photos courtesy of Sanders Ridge The Yadkin Valley Wine Region has been nominated for a Readers’ Choice Award by USA Today. Visit www.10best.com now through Aug. 20 to vote. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_harvest_11.jpg The Yadkin Valley Wine Region has been nominated for a Readers’ Choice Award by USA Today. Visit www.10best.com now through Aug. 20 to vote. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Fish and chips at Roots. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_20180722_122706_formatted.jpg Fish and chips at Roots. Photos courtesy of Sanders Ridge

Readers’ Choice voting open through Aug. 20