August recognized as Breastfeeding Month

At Monday’s meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, a proclamation was signed recognizing August as World Breastfeeding Month. Aug. 1 through 7 is recognized as World Breastfeeding Week, explained Laken Royall, supervisor of the Yadkin County Women, Infant and Children Nutrition (WIC) program. As the board’s meeting was held just two days before the end of the designated week, the board decided to recognize the entire month. The WIC program’s core values strongly encourage breastfeeding as a sustainable and economic source of nutrition for women and children.

Royall read aloud from the proclamation, which stated in part, “whereas human milk provides the ideal balance of nutrients for an infant’s growth and development; reduces the risk of infectious and chronic disease; protects mothers’ and infants’ health; and may reduce the risk of childhood obesity. WIC joins professional health organizations and breastfeeding advocates worldwide in celebrating World Breastfeeding week to collaboratively raise awareness of the numerous benefits of breastfeeding; to strengthen individual, family, and community support for breastfeeding; to further strategies that protect optimal breastfeeding practices and to encourage increased breastfeeding rates.”

During the meeting Royall also gave a brief presentation to the board about WIC and the services it provides to clients. Director of Human Services Kim Harrell gave her monthly presentation to the board as well.

Two public hearings were set for Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. for rezoning requests in Yadkinville on Long Farm Road and Country Club Road as well as a property on Vanhoy Road.

Several final payments from the 2017-18 budget were approved. Adoption incentive funding that remained from the previous year’s budget was also approved to be moved to the current year’s budget.

During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Kimberly Catalan, a member of the 4H Juntos program addressed the board briefly. She is a rising junior at Starmount and serves as secretary of the group.

Zack Ladd also addressed the board to request that the new trail at the Yadkin Memorial Park be named the Frank Ladd Walking Trail in recognition of his father who previously owned the land and was a conservationist.

“It’s a great benefit to the county,” he said of the park.

Jessica Urcuiolio of the Adaptable Center for Independent Living, addressed the board as well, by way of a sign language interpreter, to share details about the group and the services they provide. The center is one of over 300 federal and state supported Centers for Independent Living which provides advocacy, IL skills training, peer support, information, and referral services that combine to guarantee that people with disabilities have the opportunity to exercise control over their own lives.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Commissioners will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. The county offices will be closed on Sept. 3 for Labor Day.

Juntos 4H member Kimberly Catalan poses for a photo with the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Aug. 6. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_7048_formatted.jpg Juntos 4H member Kimberly Catalan poses for a photo with the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Aug. 6.