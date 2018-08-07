Tractor parade slated for Aug. 18

Each year the Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club hosts a full country breakfast followed by a tractor parade around the countryside. This year’s tractor cruise fundraiser is slated for Aug. 18.

The event will begin with a full country breakfast at 7 a.m. to include eggs, ham, sausage, bacon grits, gravy and more. Donations are accepted for the breakfast which go to help with upkeep on this historic community building that once served as a school house as well as to help community members in time of crisis.

Antique tractors 25 years or older will be on display during the breakfast with a tractor cruise leaving at 10 a.m. for a drive through the countryside. The fee to display a tractor is $10 which includes breakfast and a souvenir. There is a five, seven, 10 or 20 mile cruise that participants may choose for the tractor parade.

The historic Windsor’s Crossroads Community building is located at 5101 Windsor Road in Hamptonville.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.