Donation aids men’s recovery facility

Several local churches and community members recently made donations that allowed for the purchase of a new equipment at Alpha Acres in Yadkinville. Alpha Acres is a 110 acre men’s recovery facility that is part of the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

“Alpha Acres provides a structured, one year program consisting of intense bible study, addiction recovery, academic instruction, work therapy and recreation. The various facets of the program work to create a well-rounded individual who is prepared to re-enter society as a successful citizen,” explained Rob Hillmer, marketing specialist for the organization.

Donations from Peace Haven Church, Swan Creek Church, George Evans and Jack Sloop made it possible for the purchase of a brand new Kubota tractor and a used Scagg zero turn lawn mower to fill a need for new equipment on the farm.

A fundraising banquet for Alpha Acres is planned for Oct. 18 at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building. For more information contact Rob Hillmer at 336-723-1848 ext. 123.

Ken Heater, executive director of the Winston Salem Rescue Mission, speaks to donors and the men from Alpha Acres at a presentation of a new tractor for the property.