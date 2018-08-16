Teachers ready for new school year

BOONVILLE — Students have less than a week before returning to school, but Yadkin County teachers have returned to work to prepare for the students’ arrival. The annual back-to-school celebration for staff took place on Monday morning at Starmount High School.

JROTC students from Forbush High School took part in the celebration by presenting the flag at the start of the event. Student group the A Cafellas performed a song during the event as well.

Several teachers addressed their colleagues, all with positive messages on how to make the 2018-19 school year a great one. Melanie Matthews lead an invocation. Teacher of the Year Jill Matthews spoke as well as Principal of the Year Annette Johnson.

School Board Chairman Howard McKnight and Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin spoke as well, offering words of encouragement for teachers and staff as they prepare for a new school year.

Students will return next Monday.

Several changes in administration have taken place for the new school year.

East Bend Elementary’s principal will now be Emily Goins. Lavonne Fortner will serve as Fall Creek Elementary’s principal. Jill Logan is now principal of Forbush Middle School with Mike McCann as assistant principal. Forbush High will welcome Dawn Huggins as assistant principal.

Kendra Carroll will serve as assistant principal of Starmount Middle. Tracy Kimmer will become principal of Starmount High with Kelly Byrd-Johnson as assistant principal. Cody Hemric will move to West Yadkin Elementary as principal. Yadkinville Elementary’s assistant principal will be Eric Sorrell.

Yadkin Success Academy’s principal is Rick Swaim. Charles Garrett will serve as principal of Yadkin Early College. Jessica Stump will serve as K-8 curriculum direction.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Forbush High School JROTC students take part in the back-to-school gathering for Yadkin County teachers on Monday. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_20180813_123743694_iOS_formatted-1.jpg Forbush High School JROTC students take part in the back-to-school gathering for Yadkin County teachers on Monday. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Yadkin County Schools Board Chairman Howard McKnight addresses teachers and staff on Monday as they prepare for students to return on Aug. 20. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_20180813_124537789_iOS_formatted-1.jpg Yadkin County Schools Board Chairman Howard McKnight addresses teachers and staff on Monday as they prepare for students to return on Aug. 20. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The A Cafellas perform for Yadkin County teachers and staff. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_20180813_130629081_iOS_formatted.jpg The A Cafellas perform for Yadkin County teachers and staff. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple