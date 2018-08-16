Hunter Safety Team takes first place in national competition

MANSFIELD, Pa. — Students on the Forbush Middle School Hunter Safety Team won multiple awards at a national competition last month. The team completed at the NRA YHEC National Championship in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, July 23-27.

The Forbush Yadkin Patriots Junior team finished first overall as well as claiming first place in the muzzleloader event, compass event, wildlife ID event and responsibility exam event.

“Our program benefits kids in many ways,” said Coach Brian Poindexter. “Hunter Safety is always our first objective. They learn responsibility, respect, and teamwork. Our kids have worked hard all summer. A lot of the competition we face is all-stars from other states. Fifteen states were represented at this years event. Our kids come from Forbush Middle and the feeder elementary schools.

Other team coaches are Carson Hobson and Lurae Doub. Team members are Josh Long, Nick Johnson, Garrett Poindexter, Nick Johnson, Jacob Williams, Luke Lawson and Bryttney Lineberry.

Jacob Williams won third place in the wildlife ID event. Josh Long took first prize on the responsibility exam and compass event and placed third in muzzleloader. Garrett Poindexter placed first in muzzleloader, second in wildlife ID, third on the responsibility exam and second place in the overall junior category.

Forbush Middle School's Hunter Safety Team wins multiple awards.