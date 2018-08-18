SECU Hospice Home celebrates first anniversary

As of Aug. 10, the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin has been open one full year. The home was a long-time dream for many in the county. End of life and palliative care as provided by a hospice home was only available out of county prior to the opening of the new hospice home.

Director of Patient Services Marty Drive said the new hospice home has met many milestones during its first year of operation. Two patients were admitted on the first day the home was open and it has continued to house an average of four patients daily in the six-bed facility.

“We had a full house for the first time on Oct. 30,” Driver said. The home has not only served patients from Yadkin County but nearby counties as well, including Forsyth, Davie, Alleghany, Wilkes, Iredell, Stokes, Surry counties and also from Virginia.

So far the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin has admitted 228 patients with 88 of those being direct admits to the facility.

“We have taken care of a newborn, a 13-year-old, a 103-year-old and all ages in-between,” Driver said.

The death of a loved one is a difficult time, but the care provided to the patient as well as resources for the family provided by hospice can ease that transition.

Driver said of the 132 deaths at the home thus far, 46 of those families left memorials to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin.

“We had a family donate a gazebo, another community group landscaped our playground and a volunteer organized and funded our beautiful Veterans Memorial in honor of the veterans of Yadkin County,” she said.

The Yadkin hospice home may not be a large facility, but volunteers and staff associated with the group have big hearts and provide a much needed service.

For more information on the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin or other services offered by Mountain Valley Hospice, visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.