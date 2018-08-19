Yadkin County Chamber Business Expo slated for Nov. 15

This fall the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its first business expo entitled Showcase Yadkin.

“This will be our inaugural event to take place on Nov. 15,” said Jamie Johnston of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce. “The event will showcase our exhibitors and then wrap up the day with a Business After Hours to celebrate Showcase Yadkin. This type of event is to bring more awareness of products and services offered, or created in Yadkin County to our chamber members and to the public.”

Showcase Yadkin will be held at the Yadkin County Agricultural & Educational Building located on the campus of the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College at 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkinville. The business expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a Chamber Business After Hours to wrap up the day from 4 to 6 p.m. Showcase Yadkin is sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service.

The cost for the booth fee includes one six-foot table, background drapes and two chairs. Lunch also will be provided for all vendors sponsored by Phillips-Van Heusen.

There are special booth fees for non-profits.

For more information or to register for Showcase Yadkin, contact the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce at 336-679-2200.

