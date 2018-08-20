David Marcincavage named head coach of Forbush women’s soccer team

David Marcincavage has been named head coach of the women’s soccer team at Forbush High School. Forbush Principal Robert “Boomer” Kennedy and Athletic Director Matt Pruitt have announced that Marcincavage, who has served as an assistant coach for the program since 2013, will be taking over as the head coach of the women’s soccer team effective immediately.

“I am very excited that Marcincavage will be leading our women’s soccer team this year,” said Kennedy. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. Having served as an assistant coach since 2013, Marcincavage has built strong relationships with our student-athletes and he brings stability and continuity to our very successful women’s soccer program.”

Marcincavage graduated from Catawba College, having played soccer for the Indians from 1988 to 1992. Marcincavage was an all-conference and all-region goalkeeper during his senior season. Marcincavage has also served as an assistant coach at Catawba since 2015. Marcincavage’s coaching experience also includes stints at Salisbury High School as well as with the Yadkin Soccer Association.

“David is a high-quality coach with a ton of experience,” said Pruitt. “He lives in the Forbush community and has been a coach here for several years, plus he brings college coaching experience to our team. We are very excited to have him as our head coach. He is a soccer guy; he lives and breathes the game.”