Boonville police chief sworn in

BOONVILLE — The new police chief of Boonville was officially sworn in on Aug. 15 at the Harvey E. Smith Municipal Building. Community residents, family and friends of Chief Charles “Chuck” Evitt were present for the ceremony as well as members of the town board and administration.

“I think he’s going to fit in nice here in our little community,” said Mayor Rusty Hunter. He joked with Evitt’s former colleagues at the Reidsville Police Department, who were at the ceremony, that their loss was the town of Boonville’s gain.

“Something about this place, I told him, you’ll put fertilizer around your feet cause roots are going to grow. It’s a neat little town. You’re going to enjoy it. It’s a good place to be,” Hunter said to Evitt.

“We’re a little small town. We’ve got big ambitions. We move like a herd of turtles, but we’re getting there,” Hunter said.

Hunter also praised Town Administrator Sarah Harris for her work with the town.

“Sarah has been a godsend to us. She’s got a lot more ideas and knowledge of how to get us there. She’s been very helpful in moving us on. Hopefully, Chuck will have more of a job to do than just ride around and look pretty and wave at everybody.”

Evitt thanked his family, including his mother and brother, and friends from Reidsville for coming to the ceremony. He also expressed his gratitude to Reidsville Police Chief Robert Hassell for “giving him the boost of courage” to apply for the position in Boonville.

“I’m here to do the best I can,” Evitt said.

“Thank you for the opportunity. I promise you I’m going to give you 110 percent to make you realize that you made the right choice for giving me the opportunity to be here and serve the citizens of Boonville,” Evitt told the board.

“Most of all to my wife and kids for standing behind me, thank you. I love you,” Evitt said, his voice full of emotion.

Evitt’s wife, Ashley, and children, Luke, Landyn and Harlee, assisted in the swearing in ceremony, helping Hunter present Evitt with his badge and pins for his uniform.

Reidsville Police Chief Robert Hassell spoke briefly at the ceremony as did Lt. Jamie Bayne. Both expressed their sadness at Evitt leaving Reidsville, but pride for him in his new role in Boonville.

“He was just a true blessing to our city,” Hassell said.

“Boonville has a good family man and a good police chief,” he added.

