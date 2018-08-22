Meme Brown Scholarship Fund to hold benefit concert

BOONVILLE — On Sept. 2 at Sanders Ridge Winery in Boonville, the Meme Brown Scholarship Fund will host a benefit concert. The concert will raise funds for the Meme Brown “Fight Like a Girl” scholarship.

The Meme Brown Scholarship Fund is in remembrance of Meme Brown, who was a student athlete and a member of the Boonville community.

Brown was an active member in her church, Boonville Baptist, where she received an honor for 12 years of perfect attendance. Brown was also an athlete at Starmount High School and Lees-McRae, where she played volleyball for two years until she was diagnosed with cancer. After her diagnosis, Brown transferred to Appalachian State, where she became a nursing major.

Brown battled ovarian cancer until she lost her fight on Oct. 15, 2012.

The scholarships are open to any senior girl from both Forbush High School and Starmount High School. The senior must have attributes that closely resemble Meme — a positive attitude, a love for life and if they are a student athlete they must display hard work on and off the court.

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. and tickets are $40. The ticket price includes live music, one glass of sangria and various light appetizers. Local bands include Sam and Houston of Time Sawyer, Austin Dando, Ashley Harrison Country Cover Band and more.

Tickets for the event are available at Sanders Ridge, Boonville Flower and Decor or by phone at 336-469-5220 or 336-469-0770.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Meme Mckensie Brown “Fight Like a Girl” Fund can send a check to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 4601 Six Forks Road, Suite 524, Raleigh, NC 27609, or contact Boonville First Citizens Bank.

To obtain more information on how to apply for the scholarship, contact a guidance counselor at either high school. All donations are tax deductible and may be made at any time.