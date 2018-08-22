A great day for a tractor parade

HAMPTONVILLE — It was a perfect day for a tractor parade on Saturday in the Windsor’s Crossroads community. Each year the local Ruritan club hosts a fundraising breakfast and a chance for area farmers to show off their favorite antique tractor. This year’s event was the largest to date.

“We have more tractors here than before. We have more people here than before. This is our biggest one by far,” said Ruritan Club member and event organizer, Bill Wooten.

He attributed the greater numbers at the 14th annual event to increased advertising as well as social media postings. In addition to local residents, folks came from as far away as Cana, Virginia, to enjoy the breakfast and view the tractors.

“We’re very pleased,” Wooten added.

The breakfast of scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage, bacon, grits and baked apples was a huge hit. Volunteers for the Ruritan club cooked around 80 dozen eggs and more than 45 pounds of bacon.

Several craft vendors took part in the event as well.

The Ruritan club members also have been putting their crafting skills to use to make unique keepsakes featuring a piece of history of the 102-year-old Windsor’s Crossroads Community building, which was originally a schoolhouse.

For the past several years, the Ruritans, who maintain the building, have been working to raise funds for a new roof. That project has been completed at last. The 3,000 metal shingles which served as the original roof on the building are being repurposed as miniature chalkboards.

“It’s a fun day working on them,” said Ruritan member Rebecca Cranfill. “We’ve been getting together for a couple hours here and there. We can make probably 30 of them in two hours.”

Some of the shingles have been made into wall hangings as well and the shingles also are being sold individually for people who wish to use them in their own projects.

The chalkboards will soon be listed on the website Etsy for purchase.

Wooten thanked attendees and expressed his appreciation for everyone who came out. He also thanked Yadkin County Farm Bureau, which helped to sponsor the event.

Following the breakfast, those who brought tractors took part in a cruise around the countryside with several routes available from 5 miles to 20.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Chalkboards have been made from the 102-year-old roof shingles of the Windsor’s Crossroads Community building. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_tractors_1.jpg Chalkboards have been made from the 102-year-old roof shingles of the Windsor’s Crossroads Community building. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Guests enjoy a full country breakfast hosted by the Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_tractors_2.jpg Guests enjoy a full country breakfast hosted by the Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Families enjoy viewing antique tractors at the 14th annual Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club Tractor Cruise. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_tractors_3.jpg Families enjoy viewing antique tractors at the 14th annual Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club Tractor Cruise. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A Ruritan Club volunteer fries up pounds and pounds of country ham for the group’s annual breakfast and tractor cruise fundraiser. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_tractors_4.jpg A Ruritan Club volunteer fries up pounds and pounds of country ham for the group’s annual breakfast and tractor cruise fundraiser. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The tractors line up to go on a cruise through the countryside at the annual Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club’s Tractor Cruise. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_tractors_5.jpg The tractors line up to go on a cruise through the countryside at the annual Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club’s Tractor Cruise. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver takes part in the 14th annual Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club Tractor Cruise. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_tractors_6.jpg Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver takes part in the 14th annual Windsor’s Crossroads Ruritan Club Tractor Cruise. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A bright yellow tractor chugs down the road in Hamptonville during the annual Windsor’s Crossroads Tractor Cruise hosted by the Ruritan Club. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_tractors_7.jpg A bright yellow tractor chugs down the road in Hamptonville during the annual Windsor’s Crossroads Tractor Cruise hosted by the Ruritan Club. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple

By Kitsey Burns Harrison kburns@yadkinripple.com