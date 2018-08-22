Foxx tours Yadkin popcorn facility

On Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx visited Shallowford Farms in Yadkinville. The farm, which has been in operation for 31 years, is owned by Caswell and Amanda Booe and produces popcorn that is distributed locally and internationally.

Foxx explained that while Congress is not in session during the month of August, she takes time out to visit her constituents in the 5th district. It is also an opportunity for her legislative corespondent from her Washington, D.C., office to see the 5th district and get to know the area.

“We bring the city staff down to the district during August to visit the district and see what it’s like. The D.C. people need to travel to the district to meet the people and see what’s going on,” Foxx said.

Foxx said she was thrilled to visit the farm and learn more about the operation as she is big fan of popcorn.

“When somebody pops some in the office, I have to have some, too” she said with a laugh.

Foxx was given a tour of the facility by Sales and Marketing Director Janine Lewis. Foxx had the opportunity to sample some of the popcorn as well as meet with employees at the facility.

Foxx was impressed with the group’s work in sourcing much of its packaging and other materials locally.

“That’s a wonderful thing for businesses to do,” Foxx said.

“We’re just honored to have a sitting congresswoman come visit our popcorn factory. We’re very proud of our popcorn here and we think if anybody tries it they’ll like it too,” said Lewis following Foxx’s visit.

Yadkin Valley Popcorn is available in kernels as well as popped and in flavors from cheese to kettle corn and unique flavors, the newest of which is Birthday Cake. Popcorn is available for purchase at Shallowford Farms, at 3723 Hartman Road in Yadkinville, which offers store hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food Lion and other local retailers sell Yadkin Valley Popcorn as well.

For more information on the farm or to schedule a tour, visit www.shallowfordfarmspopcorn.com or call 336-463-5938.

