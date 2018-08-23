Posted on by

Yadkin County students return to school

Forbush High School students return to school Monday.


Photos courtesy of Principal Boomer Kennedy

Back to class for Boonville Elementary School students Monday.


Photos courtesy of Principal Annette Johnson

