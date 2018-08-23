Next East Bend Cruise Night scheduled for Aug. 30

The East Bend Cruise Night will return on Aug. 30. More than 50 local businesses have helped to sponsor the event which was organized by Mark Hobson with help from a committee that also includes Chris Brown, Bob Norman, Inky Smith and Charles Norman.

Hobson estimated about 200 cars and around 1,000 people took part in the inaugural Cruise Night on July 26. The initial goal of the event was to bring visitors to the town to boost the local economy. It has become so much more, Hobson said.

“It’s amazing what it’s turning into,” Hobson said. “It’s just going to do something great for the community.”

At the final Cruise Night, scheduled for Sept. 27, money will be donated to several local charitable organizations. Nonprofits and area churches are part of the cruise-in as well as businesses, with booths selling food. East Bend Cruise Night T-shirts are also available for purchase.

If everything continues to be successful at the next two cruise nights, Hobson said he plans to continue the tradition next year with six events from April through September.

Soloist Ron Hobson and band 5Play will be performing at the Aug. 30 Cruise Night.

For more information on the event, find the East Bend Cruise Night page on Facebook. To support the event, purchase a T-shirt or for more information, contact Hobson at 336-813-1258.

