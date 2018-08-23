Recovery event planned for Sept. 15

A resource event for those in recovery from substance misuse is planned for Sept. 15 at Lila Swaim Park in Jonesville. Local minister Elisa Bryant of Mt. Nebo church in Jonesville is helping to organize the event. She said it is, in part, a way to recognize and celebrate those who have taken the first steps in acknowledging that they have a problem with drugs or alcohol and offer resources for assistance.

“We want to acknowledge them and encourage them to keep going further,” Bryant said.

Bryant herself battled addition for 18 years. She offers a unique perspective as she can identify with problems others are facing as they struggle with substance misuse. Her church also offers a Christian based peer support group.

Additional details on the event will be reported after they are finalized by the organizers.

Elisa Bryant addresses the Jonesville Town Council about an upcoming event with resources for those who are recovering from substance misuse. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_jonesville_1-1.jpg Elisa Bryant addresses the Jonesville Town Council about an upcoming event with resources for those who are recovering from substance misuse.