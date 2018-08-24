Contract approved for design of sheriff’s building

A public hearing was held Monday evening regarding the rezoning of several properties in Yadkin County.

The properties included 2908 Vanhoy Road requested to be rezoned from Highway Business to Residential General and two properties on Country Club requested for rezoning from Residential Restricted and Residential Limited to Rural Agriculture. The rezoning requests were approved by the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners.

Also approved by the county board on Monday was a contract with Clark Patterson and Lee to design and prepare bid documents and oversee construction of a new sheriff’s administration building. The proposed site for the new building is on the corner of Cherry and Jackson streets where the old EMS building once stood.

A revision to the Healthy and Safety Policy for county employees was approved. The revision was meant to provide employees a better understanding of different areas of safety and what is provided to employees to have a safe work area.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Danny Carter spoke requesting the board consider putting in some metal steps and a handrail at Styers Mill Nature Park so people can access the bottom of the falls more safely. Vice Chairman David Moxley said he and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Walker have visited the site and are looking into what is needed at the park.

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners will be on Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers of the Yadkin County Human Services Building, located at 217 E. Willow St. in Yadkinville. The county offices will closed on Sept. 3 in observance of Labor Day.

