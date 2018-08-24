East Bend Library yard sale slated for Sept. 14 and 15

Next month the East Bend Public Library will host its annual yard sale. The purpose of the sale, which is slated for Sept. 14 and 15, is to raise additional funds for the library for new books, programming and general upkeep.

“Yadkin County United Fund cut the library’s funding in its latest funding round. Other libraries received $1,100, but East Bend was only awarded $500. We hope to be able to make up the difference with the yard sale and silent auction this year. United Fund’s money usually helps sponsor the summer reading program,” said Jan Hicks of the East Bend Friends of the Library.

The Friends of the Library also could use volunteers to help with the yard sale.

“If you would like to help put out items on Friday, Sept. 14, morning, join us at the library any time after 8 a.m. We always need help keeping items sorted and taking up money, etc. on Friday and Saturday,” Hicks said.

Several porcelain dolls and a hand-made basket are part of a silent auction which is available for bids now at the library. The top bidder will be announced Sept. 15 at noon.

“We also have had numerous antique items donated which will be sold during the yard sale,” Hicks added. “There is also a free-standing outdoor swing with canopy and some yard art. There are always like-new clothes for adults and children, numerous household items for all rooms of the home including wall hangings and plants. We cull any items that are not in good shape.”

The Friends will have a booth and hand out fliers about the sale at the upcoming East Bend Cruise Night on Aug. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Hicks noted that local residents who shop on Amazon can search Friends of East Bend Public Library at smile.amazon.com and have a donation sent to the group.

Dolls part of a silent auction to benefit the East Bend Public Library. Photo courtesy of East Bend Public Library