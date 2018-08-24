Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77/U.S. 421 ramp

HAMPTONVILLE — Crews spent several hours Friday cleaning up an overturned tractor-trailer at the I-77/U.S. 421 interchange.

About 10:20 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the ramp from U.S. 421 south onto I-77 north after a tractor-trailer exiting 421 overturned on the clover-leaf style ramp, according to Trooper M.W. Long with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The cause of the wreck remained under investigation Friday evening, as Long said it was unclear yet whether the rig, which was hauling wood molding, was traveling too fast for the curve or the load shifted.

“The driver was transported to the hospital due to a head injury,” Long reported. He said it appeared the injuries were not life-threatening, but was uncertain of the driver’s condition Friday.

The ramp was shut down to traffic for a short time Friday as the wreck recovery crews got their equipment into place. They were able to use airbags to upright the truck without having to offload the cargo, Long said.

The wreck was cleaned up around 3 p.m. Friday.

Area emergency crews respond to the scene of an accident on the ramps between I-77 and U.S. 421 Friday morning. By 3:15 p.m., the accident had been cleaned up.