Mountain Valley names new director

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care has named Melissa Hiatt as director of development.

“We are excited to have Melissa join our team,” said Denise Watson, executive director of Mountain Valley Hospice. “As a nonprofit agency, we rely heavily on private donations, and Melissa’s expertise will be invaluable in helping us grow our services.”

“I’m thrilled about joining the Mountain Valley Hospice team,” Hiatt said. “Mountain Valley Hospice is well known for providing compassionate and professional end-of-life care, and I want to do everything I can to help sustain that mission.”

Hiatt spent more than four years overseeing a $1.6 million portfolio for the American Cancer Society, where she organized dozens of fundraising events throughout a 15-county region.

She also had oversight of state and federal non-profit guidelines and standards and managed mission delivery programs. In addition to fund raising and fiscal responsibilities, Hiatt assisted organizations in identifying resources for patients in the early stage of cancer.

While attending Surry Community College, Hiatt earned degrees in paralegal science and business administration. She then graduated from the University of Phoenix with a master’s of science in public administration and a minor in non-profit management.

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care serves terminally ill patients and their families in a 17-county area that spans North Carolina and southern Virginia. For more information visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org.