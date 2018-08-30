‘On Golden Pond’ to be staged at Willingham Theater

The Yadkin Arts Council presents, in partnership with Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, the classic American comedy/drama “On Golden Pond”on Sept. 7-9. This is part of an ongoing collaboration with Theatre Alliance to reach out to the Yadkin community while touring one of their shows away from their home base in Winston-Salem.

The play tells the story of retired couple Ethel and Norman Thayer who spend every summer at their home on Golden Pond. This year, their adult daughter visits, bringing along her 13-year-old son. The turbulent relationship between father and daughter, the generation gap between young and old, and the difficulties facing a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage, all combine in a play that gives us unique insight into the modern American family. It’s every bit as touching, warm, and witty today as when it debuted on Broadway in 1979.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 8 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Tickets are $22. Group discounts are available. For more information about tickets, contact the Box Office at 336-679-2941 or sarah@yadkinarts.org. Visit the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville or online at www.yadkinarts.org.