6th annual Race More for Macemore on Sept. 15 to honor Austin and Wayne Macemore

One local family continues to put their faith forward and turn tragedy into triumph by honoring the life of a son, and now a father. This year will mark the sixth annual Race More for Macemore 5K in memory of Starmount graduate Austin Macemore who passed away from cancer at the age of 19. Macemore battled the disease as a toddler.

The race began in 2013 and continued after Macemore’s death, as a way for the family to share their son’s story, in particular his Christian faith and how that helped him through dark times. Funds raised by Big A Ministries and the Race More for Macemore event have gone towards a variety of causes in the county including to high school seniors for college scholarships, mission trips, the local YMCA and their youth programs, sponsored the Relay for Life walk yearly and helped to provide a teen room at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, as well as to financially support numerous families with medical needs.

Austin Macemore’s father Wayne was the driving force of the ministry, friends and family said. Wayne Macemore passed away unexpectedly last year, just two days after Thanksgiving.

“The sixth annual 5k Race More for Macemore is going to continue this year, Sept. 15 at the Yadkinville Harvest Festival, without Austin’s biggest fan, Wayne. Wayne was the driving energy of this race, which helps so many people with cancer and Austin’s interest,” said Shelly Snyder.

Though Austin and now his father are no longer here, the Macemore family is more dedicated than ever to seeing the race continue.

“Big A Ministries and Race More for Macemore was Wayne’s passion. It allowed him the opportunity to share Austin’s story, one of hope, faith and love with Christ even during a storm. With Wayne leaving us all so unexpectedly, we feel that he would expect us to reach out and ask you to prayerfully consider sponsoring this annual event so that the desires of Wayne and Austin’s hearts may continue,” said Teena Macemore, Austin’s mother and wife of the late Wayne Macemore.

“Through this annual race, Big A Ministries has been the hands and feet of Austin’s legacy, but now it becomes a tribute to Wayne and his ministry as well. By sharing the gospel message boldly and living out their ‘strength through faith’ examples, many have been touched and inspired to form their own relationships with Christ. Wayne was so proud of what this ministry was able to accomplish and especially honored because it was supported so generously by many of his friends,” she added.

Sponsorships for the race are available in amounts ranging from $100 to $500. Those interested in registering for the 5K may do so at https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/race-more-for-macemoremay. For more information, email robsnyder1049@gmail.com.

Race day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Collide Church, 243 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. The race will begin at 9 a.m.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Racers cross the finish line at the Race More for Macemore 5K at the start of the 38th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival in 2014. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_harvestfest_1.jpg Racers cross the finish line at the Race More for Macemore 5K at the start of the 38th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival in 2014. File photos Race More for Macemore, a 5K walk and run in memory of Starmount graduate Austin Macemore, will be held Sept. 15 in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Austin-Macemore.jpg Race More for Macemore, a 5K walk and run in memory of Starmount graduate Austin Macemore, will be held Sept. 15 in Yadkinville. File photos Austin and Wayne Macemore https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_3_formatted.jpg Austin and Wayne Macemore Courtesy photos The annual Race More for Macemore 5K is memory of Austin Macemore and now also his father, Wayne, is slated for Sept 15 in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Austin-4_formatted.jpg The annual Race More for Macemore 5K is memory of Austin Macemore and now also his father, Wayne, is slated for Sept 15 in Yadkinville. Courtesy photos