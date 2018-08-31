Yadkin Arts Council welcomes new director

This month the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center’s welcomed its new executive director, Sarah Smith.

“We are delighted to have Sarah join the staff here at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center as our new executive director. Sarah has seven years of experience in arts management at the Winston-Salem Arts Council,” said Yadkin Arts Council President John Willingham.

Smith grew up in the Lake Norman area and moved to Winston-Salem during her high school years. She holds a degree in graphic design and has spent time as a freelance artist.

Smith previously worked at the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County Arts Council. Smith was most recently the house and events manager for the Milton Rhodes Center and Hanesbrands Theatre, where she worked with various theater groups and private community rentals. She also helped to develop the annual Arts Council Summer Parks series in Winston-Salem.

Smith said while she is still learning the ropes in her new role at the Yadkin Arts Council and Cultural Arts Center, she is enjoying her new role in Yadkinville.

“I think that the Yadkin Arts Council has a solid vision and plan regarding our programming and upcoming season,” Smith said. “We have an amazing staff and team of people as well as a strong base of volunteers that contribute to the day to day operations of running an arts center. And we have an excellent creative team that validates our role in the theater business.

“One of my goals for the future would be to find ways to have more collaboration with other local arts organizations and to create more awareness of our center to those who have not had the opportunity to visit,” Smith added.

Photo courtesy of the Yadkin Arts Council