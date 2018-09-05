Successful event held in memory of Meme Brown

BOONVILLE — On a humid and thundery Sunday night, the Boonville community gathered at Sander’s Ridge Winery to celebrate and remember the life of Meme Brown. At the age of 21, Brown lost her battle with ovarian cancer.

Brown was a Starmount High School alumna, she also attended Appalachian State and Lenoir Rhyne. The event was to raise funds for the Meme Brown “Fight Like a Girl” Scholarship, which is awarded to a female at both Starmount and Forbush high schools.

The event was set against the backdrop of a beautiful pond and trees, while musical performers from around the area entertained the guests with their talents. Local bands included Sam and Houston of Time Sawyer, Austin Dando and the Ashley Harrison Country Cover Band. All of the musicians donated their time and talents to the benefit.

While music filled the air, light appetizers provided by Sander’s Ridge were being passed out among the guests. Monk-fish, chicken with pepper jelly, and various other foods were made just for those in attendance.

Meme’s parents, David and Sharon Brown, had estimated they would sale 100 tickets to the event. When the time came to count how many people were in attendance, the Browns were blown away as more than 120 people had bought a ticket. In addition to Meme’s parents being in attendance, her great-grandmother, who is about to turn 100 in the upcoming months, participated.

The friends and family who gathered on Sunday afternoon all remember Brown as the life of the party. With her infectious laugh and mega-watt smile, the memories will last a lifetime. Although Brown has left this world, her presence is still felt to this day and the citizens from her community will keep her memory alive for years to come.

Since Brown lost her battle to cancer, Sander’s Ridge has made a special wine in her memory. This will be the last year the wine will be available for purchase. To purchase a bottle, contact Sander’s Ridge Winery at 336-677-1700.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Meme Brown “Fight Like a Girl” Scholarship Fund can send a check to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 4601 Six Forks Road, Suite 524, Raleigh, NC 27609, or contact Boonville First Citizens Bank.

To obtain more information on how to apply for the scholarship, contact a guidance counselor at Forbush or Starmount High School. All donations are tax deductible and may be made at any time.

Meme’s sparkling wine was available for purchase at an event in memory of Meme Brown. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0154.jpg Meme’s sparkling wine was available for purchase at an event in memory of Meme Brown. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Meme Brown lost her battle to cancer at the age of 21. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0148.jpg Meme Brown lost her battle to cancer at the age of 21. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Guests enjoy music from one of the local bands. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0136.jpg Guests enjoy music from one of the local bands. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple