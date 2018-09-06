Jarro Cafe opens in Yadkinville

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Jarro Cafe and Bakery in downtown Yadkinville opened its doors on Sept. 3. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Blueberry muffins at Jarro Cafe and Bakery in Yadkinville. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Rosa Sixtos-Olea and her son Alex have recently opened Jarro Cafe and Bakery in Yadkinville. -

A new bakery and cafe opened in downtown Yadkinville on Monday. Jarro Cafe and Bakery is located at 216 E. Main St.

The cafe is family-owned and operated by Rosa Sixtos-Olea. Jarro is the Spanish word for mug. The cafe will feature coffee, lattes, tea and traditional Hispanic beverages such as mangonada.

A variety of baked goods can be purchased at Jarro including muffins, cakes and more. Tres Leches and chocoflan also will be featured at the cafe. The bakery will do special orders for customers as well.

Sixtos-Olea is the head baker at the cafe with assistance from her niece Brenda and son Alex, who also serves as barista for the cafe.

Jarro will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit Jarro Cafe and Bakery on Facebook.

