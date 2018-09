Emergency crews on the scene of a wreck at the I-77 interchange in Jonesville. -

Emergency crews were on the scene Thursday evening at an accident on N.C. 67 at the I-77 interchange in Jonesville.

Chris Bolden, operations manager for Yadkin County Emergency Services, said the call came in just after 6:30 p.m. The wreck involved two automobiles and a motorcycle.

Bolden said one patient was transported non-emergency to the hospital.

Emergency crews on the scene of a wreck at the I-77 interchange in Jonesville.