New interim director announced for Cooperative Extension

The interim Yadkin County Cooperative Extension Director Bryan Cave was introduced on Tuesday during the county board of commissioners meeting. Former director Colleen Church has moved to be the full-time director of Cooperative Extension in Davie County.

“Until further notice, Bryan is our interim and may be permanent,” said County Manager Lisa Hughes. “We welcome you and we’re very glad to have you here.”

Cave thanked Hughes and the board and said it was his pleasure to serve in Yadkin County. He noted he has been a Cooperative Extension director since 2007 and has served as an interim director in several counties.

Solid Waste Director Shannon Harris addressed the board during Tuesday’s meeting about some proposed changes to the solid waste ordinances for the county. The removal of franchised trash collection services was one of the proposed changes. Harris said there are no active trash removal franchises.

Harris said several ordinances will be added, one of which will restrict individuals from bringing trailers full of trash to the convenience sites. Trailer loads of trash will be required to be taken to the dump rather than the convenience sites to keep the convenience sites from filling up so quickly and causing problems. A public hearing for those ordinance changes was set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The board also approved a contract on Tuesday with W Brown Construction to make needed updates and repairs on the buildings at two of the trash and recycle convenience sites in the county.

An agreement with HGACBuy for cooperative purchasing also was approved. This will allow the county to purchase needed items such as new ambulances at the best price through pre-vetted suppliers.

During the meeting, Hughes discussed with the board several legislative goals it would like to see put forward in the state legislature. Those included legislation to allow local control of the school calendar so that the community college, Yadkin Early College and the other county schools could more closely align their start and end dates.

Legislation related to capital needs funding for improvements and updates at the schools was noted as well as full state funding for the required position of communicable disease nurse. The board will continue to discuss those goals they hope to put forward prior to the Sept. 21 deadline.

The commissioners’ annual Board of Health Training is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the SECU Hospice Home. A tentative date of Oct. 29 has been set for a joint meeting of the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education. The next meeting of the board will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.

