Yadkin residents urged to prepare for Hurricane Florence

Image courtesy of National Hurricane Center The forecast track of Hurricane Florence has it making landfall Thursday as a major hurricane along the Carolina coast and then downgrading to a tropical depression by Saturday morning as it crosses inland. -

Area residents should begin preparing now for possible power outages and flooding due to Hurricane Florence, which is projected to hit the coast later this week.

“Get ready now,” said Governor Roy Cooper at a press conference on Monday morning.

“Florence is a threat well beyond our coast,” he added.

Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal said, “If it stays on the same track, it’s coming right for us in Yadkin County.”

“We’re looking at three to four inches-plus of rain with tropical storm force winds,” Vestal said.

Vestal echoed the governor’s warning about early preparation.

“The biggest thing is for people to take preparation now,” he said.

The recommendation is for people to be prepared with enough supplies for at least three days. Batteries, drinking water and stored water to use for flushing toilets as well as nonperishable food and food for pets are a few things he suggested folks to stock up on.

Indoor furniture should be secured in a location where it won’t blow away or possibly blow into windows and break them. Vestal added pets should be secured as well so that thunder and lightening wouldn’t frighten them and cause them to run away.

“Another reminder is don’t use charcoal grills, camps stoves or any of those types of things to prepare meals indoors,” Vestal said. “You need to go somewhere it’s well ventilated to use those types of cooking devices, because they’re not meant to be inside, and please don’t use generators inside because we don’t want anybody to have carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Cooper already has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina, and Vestal said a document is prepared and waiting for a signature from Yadkin County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Austin to sign to declare a state of emergency for Yadkin County. Having the document signed will allow the area to receive additional resources from the state and federal government should it be needed.

“We don’t know where it’s going yet, but if it goes like it’s projected to, Yadkin County could have some significant effects out of it,” Vestal said. “We’re watching the storm and we’re trying to get as prepared as we can.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

