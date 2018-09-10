Yadkin Valley Harvest Fest postponed due to hurricane

Nothing is more fun in the fall than a festival with plenty of good food and great music. What’s not very much fun is doing that in the wake of a hurricane. John Willingham of the Yadkin Arts Council, which hosts the annual Harvest Fest in Yadkinville, announced Monday afternoon that the event will be postponed in light of the current weather report.

The projected path of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to hit the coast later this week, will likely impact Yadkin County with high winds and heavy rains.

“Due to what is expected to be a serious weather event this weekend, we have decided to reschedule the annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival from Saturday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 29,” Willingham said.

The annual Race More for Macemore 5K is slated for Saturday as well. A representative for the group that organizes the race said they are working with the company that times the race to determine if it will be rescheduled. Updates on the event will be posted to The Yadkin Ripple website and Facebook page as they become available.

A special section with more details on the Harvest Fest will be published in the Sept. 27 edition of The Yadkin Ripple.

