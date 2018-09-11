Hands of Hope welcomes new director

Courtesy photo Marty Driver -

The Hands of Hope medical clinic in Yadkinville has selected a new director. Beginning Oct. 22, Marty Driver will serve as head of the organization which provides medical care to those without insurance.

“This is very exciting news in the life of our clinic and we are confident that Marty’s leadership will take the clinic to the next level,” said board member and Marketing Director Amanda Felts.

Hands of Hope, located at 148 Beroth Drive, offers scheduled appointments on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for patients with chronic health issues such as high blood pressure and diabetes. A walk-in clinic is offered on Tuesdays beginning at 5 p.m.

“It is our desire to grow to the point where we can offer two days being open to care for patients,” Felts said.

There are 34 active volunteers at Hands of Hope including five pharmacists, four doctors, one physicians assistant, two nurse practitioners and 14 nurses.

“We are adding to these numbers monthly and still have a great need for more. We are specifically in need of interpreters, nurses, pharmacists and pharmacy techs at this time,” Felts said.

Driver said she felt fortunate to be able to do good again for another wonderful nonprofit in her community

“Once again I have an amazing opportunity to serve my community thanks to God’s gracious plan,” Driver said. “New Horizons Adult Day Services, Mountain Valley Hospice and Hands of Hope Medical Clinic are providing much needed services for the people living in our community. As executive director for Hands of Hope, my role will be to raise awareness of the medical care provided while bringing in resources to continue this ministry for people in our community who have no health insurance.”

For more information on volunteering, donating or services offered at the clinic, visit https://hohclinic.org/ or call 336-677-1444.

