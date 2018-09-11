‘Monster’ storm expected to impact Yadkin County

Emergency officials, city and county leaders gather on Tuesday for a briefing ahead Hurricane Florence which is expected to impact much of the state when it makes it landfall later this week. - Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal leads a meeting of emergency officials as they brace for impact from Hurricane Florence. -

Emergency officials, fire chiefs, law enforcement and town and county leaders gathered at the Yadkin County Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday evening for a briefing ahead of Hurricane Florence which is expected to impact much of the state later this week.

“Unfortunately we’re here under bad circumstances,” said Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal. “We’ve got a monster out in the Atlantic and it’s got its eye on Yadkin County. All these models are directing it towards us. We’ve got to gear up and plan on this being worst case scenario for Yadkin County.”

The exact path of the storm continues to change, Vestal said. Models as of the time of the meeting predicted the path to turn south of Yadkin County putting the county on the right hand side of the storm where all the rain bands come, Vestal said. A high pressure system is also expected to cause the storm to linger over the area.

Various models predict anywhere from tropical depression to category one force winds to impact the area which could cause problems with downed trees and power outages.

Vestal said current reports are indicating 10 plus inches of rain will be dumped on the area resulting in historic flooding of the Yadkin River and other waterways in the county.

Store shelves are beginning to empty of bottled water, milk and other necessities, indicating that many are taking the threat of the storm seriously and are preparing.

Vestal said one of the most important things he would like to impress upon area residents is to make a plan early to evacuate for those who live in flood prone areas.

There are no official evacuation orders in place at this time in the county, but Vestal said it is of utmost importance that people be aware of where they live and if the have seen flooding near their homes in the past, they should make plans now to move vehicles and other belongings out of the path of the flood zone.

Preparations are in the works to open shelters in the county should the need arise for people to evacuate their homes due to flooding, downed trees or extended power outages. The Yadkin County Animal shelter will provide shelter for companion animals, cats and dogs only, for those who need to make use of the shelters should they be unable to stay at home due to the storm. In preparing for the storm, Jason Roels of the Yadkin County Animal Shelter, said that pet owners should treat pets the same as they would their children and have any medications and paperwork such as proof of rabies vaccinations ready to go should they have to evacuate their home and go to a shelter.

Yadkin County could begin to see the effects of Hurricane Florence as early as tomorrow with breezy conditions and some rainfall, but the brunt of the storm is expected to impact area residents on Friday and throughout the weekend, Vestal said.

Though not as vulnerable as coastal areas, Hurricane Florence is expected to cause significant issues throughout the state. Problems in the county may include flash flooding of creeks and streams that could impact roads, homes and businesses; river flooding, wind damage to homes, trees and power lines; increased risk for tornadoes and extended power outages.

